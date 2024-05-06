Open Menu

Mills' Employees Thwarted Armed Robbery

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Mills' employees thwarted armed robbery

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Spinning mills' employees tactfully thwarted armed robbery reportedly by eight number of bandits in the local factory, police said.

The bandits barged in the spinning mills after subjecting to torture the guard placed at gate of the mills.

As soon as the robbers broke into the factory's premises, the employees jumped to catch them in collective effort.

"Instead of being afraid, the mills employees confronted the robbers bravely", police said.

A contingent of Qadirpur Ran police station rushed to the factory over reports of the robbers' attack came to its knowledge.

Mills' employees held a robber while rest of the seven accomplices succeeded to escape the scene.

Police said search operation was launched to arrest the fleeing muggers.

The operation constituted of police muhafiz force and dolphin police among cops belonged to others police stations.

Security guard being injured by torture of bandits was shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment.

A pistol was recovered from the arrested robber, said the police.

