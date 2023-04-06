Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar since start of season

The mills in Sindh have produced 6.6573 million tons of sugar since the start of the season on November 25, 2022, to March 31 while over 2.7 million tons of sugar has been consumed during the last 4 months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The mills in Sindh have produced 6.6573 million tons of sugar since the start of the season on November 25, 2022, to March 31 while over 2.7 million tons of sugar has been consumed during the last 4 months.

According to the statistics prepared by the Cane Commissioner Sindh's office, a total of over 7.

6 million tons stock was available at present while the monthly lifting average was 2.981 million tons.

Some 115,156 tons of sugar were produced in the last week of November 2022; 2.028 million tons in December 2022; 2.255 million tons in January; 1.79 million tons in February and 465,130 tons in March.

On the basis of the current production and consumption statistics, the available stock would be sufficient for close to 7 months.