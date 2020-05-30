Mills may buy wheat from any dist at low price, food secretary tells PFMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood assured a delegation of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) that mills would not be stopped from buying wheat from any district at low price.

An eight-member PFMA delegation, led by its chairman Asim Raza, met the food secretary here on Saturday. The secretary told the delegation that flour mills would be allowed to to go all divisions of Punjab for wheat purchase. He promised that the Food Department would facilitate the mills in wheat purchase.

Waqas Ali Mehmood said that the Punjab Food Department and PFMA would work under a joint strategy.

A summary had been sent to the Punjab chief minister after achieving the wheat procurement target of four million metric tonnes, he added.

PFMA Chairman Asim Raza said that the association had not made any increase in the rate of flour bags in Punjab. There was a consensus on bringing stability in flour prices in the market, he added.

Punjab Food Director Wajid Ali Shah, Punjab Flour Mills Association Chairman Abdul Rauf Mukhtar were also present.