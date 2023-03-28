UrduPoint.com

Mills Owner Assure Of Providing Sugar In Bachat Bazaars At Rs95 Per Kg

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Mills owner assure of providing sugar in Bachat Bazaars at Rs95 per kg

A 3-member delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mill Association (Sindh) headed by Ahmed Ibrahim Hashim called on Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput here on Tuesday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A 3-member delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mill Association (Sindh) headed by Ahmed Ibrahim Hashim called on Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Rajput said the Sindh Government has established Bachat Bazaars in all Talukas of the province. "28 bazaars have been established in different parts of Karachi' he added.

He said the Sindh government has decided to provide subsidy on flour to 7.8 million families and this money will be given to the people through the Benazir Income Support Program from March 29.

He asked the delegation to reduce the price of sugar and make it available at the Bachat Bazaars established by the provincial government at discounted rates.

On this, the delegation assured to supply sugar at the discounted rate of Rs. 95 per Kg at the Bachat Bazars.

Meanwhile, CS directed the Secretary Industry to remain in contact with the Sugar Mill Association

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Price Money March All From Government Industry Million Flour

Recent Stories

UK to Evict Afghan Refugees From Hotels in Bid to ..

UK to Evict Afghan Refugees From Hotels in Bid to Move Them to Permanent Homes - ..

12 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) resolved 28,5 ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) resolved 28,526 complaints of OPS against 3 ..

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt strives hard to improve energy sector: ..

Sindh Govt strives hard to improve energy sector: Sindh Minister for Energy, Imt ..

12 minutes ago
 Special advisor for ensuring availability of edibl ..

Special advisor for ensuring availability of edible items at Bachat Bazaars

12 minutes ago
 Experts stress access to clean energy for gender e ..

Experts stress access to clean energy for gender equality

14 minutes ago
 Hidayatullah Afridi appointed Special Assistant to ..

Hidayatullah Afridi appointed Special Assistant to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.