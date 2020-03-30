Mills owners directed to continue uninterrupted flour supply to South Waziristan tribesmen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration of South Waziristan here Monday directed the flour mills owners to continue uninterrupted 'atta' supply to tribal people on Government prescribed rate in the wake of Corona virus crisis in the country.

Assistant Commissioner Wana, Amir Nawaz on the directions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameed Ullah Khan, carried out surprise visit to different flour mills and directed its management to provide smoth and uninterrupted flour supply to the consumers on Government prescribed rate.

He said sufficient flour stock was available at mills and reiterated that there was no shortage of atta in the district despite the Coronavirus crisis.

The AC also checked flour supply in Wana bazar and declared that no hoarding would be tolerated. He warned the mills owners to avoid hoarding for monetary gains and maintained that strict action would be taken against violators.