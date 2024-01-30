Mills Sealed Over Non-standard Ghee, Cooking Oil
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In a major crackdown against ghee mills in different industrial areas of the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority sealed various mills over non-standards ghee and cooking oil.
The spokesman of Food Authority said here Tuesday that 26 ghee mills were inspected during the crackdowns in Hattar Industrial Zone, Haripur, Dargai and Thana in Malakand, Bara in Khyber and Mohmand Industrial Zones.
The teams of food authority checked 46 samples of different ghee and oil brands at the laboratories and found 32 samples non-standard and unsatisfactory while 14 were declared standard according to food safety.
He said that the ghee mills whose samples were found unsatisfactory were sealed.
Director Food Authority Shafiullah Khan said, “We don't want to spoil anyone's business at all, but the mills will remain closed until the process of production is improved as per the defined standard.”
He said the food authority could not allow anyone to supply substandard ghee in the market at the cost of citizens' health.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for strict implementation of code of conduct during polling7 minutes ago
-
PMLN holds corner meeting in Shah Nikdar7 minutes ago
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan7 minutes ago
-
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area12 minutes ago
-
APHC leader urges UN to address Kashmir dispute amidst deteriorating situation in IIOJK37 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sent to gallows, four other sentenced in different cases37 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
JI to win elections from Bahawalpur: JI leader1 hour ago
-
Timber thief gang busted in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Police goes under training for general elections duties1 hour ago
-
Elections: Training Session held at Bahawalpur Police Lines2 hours ago
-
TNFJ announces supporting PPP in elections12 hours ago