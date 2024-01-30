Mills sealed over non-standard ghee, cooking oil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In a major crackdown against ghee mills in different industrial areas of the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority sealed various mills over non-standards ghee and cooking oil.

The spokesman of Food Authority said here Tuesday that 26 ghee mills were inspected during the crackdowns in Hattar Industrial Zone, Haripur, Dargai and Thana in Malakand, Bara in Khyber and Mohmand Industrial Zones.

The teams of food authority checked 46 samples of different ghee and oil brands at the laboratories and found 32 samples non-standard and unsatisfactory while 14 were declared standard according to food safety.

He said that the ghee mills whose samples were found unsatisfactory were sealed.

Director Food Authority Shafiullah Khan said, “We don't want to spoil anyone's business at all, but the mills will remain closed until the process of production is improved as per the defined standard.”

He said the food authority could not allow anyone to supply substandard ghee in the market at the cost of citizens' health.

APP/adi