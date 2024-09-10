Mills workers receive financial aid of Rs 4.6m

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Labour Welfare Department west region distributed financial aid of Rs 4.6 million among workers of a textile mills from Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, here on Tuesday.

Director Labour West Ghulam Shabir Kalyar gave the cheques to workers by visiting Crescent Textile Mills.

Syed Asim Shah from the mill's side, Union Leader Malik Imdad Awan and others were present.

The director said that the Punjab government was following the worker welfare policies to improve their living standard. He said that financial aid would also be distributed among workers of other industrial units soon.