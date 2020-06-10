(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The founder of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf Youth Wing and Central Joint Secretary, Mina Khan Afridi on Wednesday highly welcomed the KP Government decision of reviving the lost glory of Peshawar saying the step would give the city its true status of being the provincial metropolis.

Afridi said the selection of Kamran Bangash for this cause was also a best choice as Bangash had served as Town Member and he belonged to a central area of Peshawar.

Mina Afridi added that suggestions sought from Peshawaries in restoring the glory of Peshawar by the provincial government was also much commendable adding that locals of the city should submit their ideas with the office of DG City Government Peshawar as soon as possible.

Very soon, Mina Afridi said the cabinet meeting of PTI Peshawar would also be called wherein proposals for revival of lost grandeur of the city would be presented.