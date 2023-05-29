UrduPoint.com

Mina Tents Are Being Prepared To Receive Hajj Pilgrims

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mina tents are being prepared to receive Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The tents of Mina have started to be prepared with all the equipment to receive pilgrims this Hajj season.

Mustafa Hadi, the general supervisor for one of the companies in Mina, stated that they have started preparing the camps in Mina.

The preparation includes the maintenance of electricity, plumbing, paints and gypsum works, preparing toilets inside the camps, in addition to the decorations, Saudi Gazette reported.

He said that during the upcoming days, they will start equipping restaurants, as well as the tents with beds and blankets, and complete all the preparations inside the campus to receive Hajj pilgrims during the Tarwiyah (water provision) day and the three Tashriq days.

It is noteworthy that Mina cannot be inhabited except during the Hajj period, and it is located inside the holy sites borders between Makkah and Muzdalifah, 7 km far from the Holy Mosque.

Related Topics

Hajj Electricity Water Saudi Makkah Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

27 minutes ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

41 minutes ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

41 minutes ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

41 minutes ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

41 minutes ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.