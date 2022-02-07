UrduPoint.com

Minar-e-Pakistan Case: Lahore High Court Grants Bail To Rambo, Others

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Minar-e-Pakistan case: Lahore High Court grants bail to Rambo, others

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to Amir Sohail alias Rambo and three others, involved in blackmailing and assaulting TikToker Ayesha Akram at Minar-i-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to Amir Sohail alias Rambo and three others, involved in blackmailing and assaulting TikToker Ayesha Akram at Minar-i-Pakistan.

The court directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to avail the relief of the bail.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry passed the orders while hearing post-arrest bail petitions of the accused- Rambo, Sajid , Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Bilal -in the Minar Pakistan case.

The defence counsel argued that the court had granted bail to co-accused in the case.

He submitted that the police had completed investigations from his clients and they had been sent to jail on judicial remand.

He submitted that the complainant Ayesha Akram, gave conflicting statements at the time of registration of case and later on. He submitted that all allegations against his clients were baseless. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his clients.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, saying that the accused were found guilty and they did not deserve the benefit of the bail.

The court after detailed arguments of parties, granted bail to the accused and directed for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

Lorry Adda police had arrested Amir Sohail alias Rambo and others after Ayesha alleged that Rambo was the mastermind of the incident in which a mob had physically assaulted her on Independence Day. She also accused Rambo of harassing and blackmailing her for money through her objectionable videos.

The police had registered the FIR against 400 unidentified people for assaulting the complainant and molesting her.

Sections 354-A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order tocommit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Codehave been included in the FIR.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Unidentified People Police Jail Amir Sohail Independence Money Criminals Women FIR All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan plays role to avert humanitarian crisis i ..

Pakistan plays role to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: Dr Shahzad

1 minute ago
 15 held with contraband

15 held with contraband

1 minute ago
 'Worst to come' on soaring UK food prices: Tesco b ..

'Worst to come' on soaring UK food prices: Tesco boss

1 minute ago
 Morocco buries little Rayan who died trapped in we ..

Morocco buries little Rayan who died trapped in well

1 minute ago
 12 more die of Corona, 974 new cases confirmed in ..

12 more die of Corona, 974 new cases confirmed in KP

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister takes notice of children's fainting ..

Chief Minister takes notice of children's fainting after consuming tainted food

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>