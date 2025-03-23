Minar-e-Pakistan Illuminated In Spectacular Light Show To Mark Pakistan Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minar-e-Pakistan was bathed in green and white lights in the country’s largest light show, paying a dazzling tribute to those who presented the Pakistan Resolution at Minto Park in 1940.
The historic monument, which stands as a symbol of the Pakistan Resolution, lit up the night sky with the national flag, as laser projections created mesmerizing images of the crescent moon, star, and flag on its towering structure. The white and green lights adorning Minar-e-Pakistan illuminated the surroundings, showcasing its stunning architectural design in a breathtaking display.
A large number of people gathered to witness the spectacular light show, where the rotating lights around Minar-e-Pakistan captivated the audience.
The twinkling stars created with laser lights added to the beauty of the night, leaving spectators in awe.
The theme of the national flag was also projected onto Lahore’s historic landmarks, including the Royal Fort, Lahore Museum, Punjab Assembly, GPO, and other ancient buildings, enhancing the patriotic atmosphere.
Citizens expressed their appreciation for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for organizing the grand laser light show on Pakistan Day. “The twinkling lights on Minar-e-Pakistan created a dream-like spectacle. It felt as if white and green stars had descended upon the horizon of Minar-e-Pakistan,” remarked an enthusiastic spectator.
The dazzling tribute marked a historic celebration of Pakistan Day, symbolizing unity, pride, and the enduring spirit of the nation.
