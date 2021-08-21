Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 40 suspects sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2021) A local court on Saturday sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand 40 suspects involved in harassing, groping and tossing TikToker Ayesha Akram at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The police produced the suspects for remand with covered faces.

The court sent the suspect to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identity parade. The reporters and cameramen were stopped from entering into the premises of the court.

Earlier, a suspect approached a local court to secure bail in Greater Iqbal Park’s harassment case of TikToker Ayesha Akram.

Suspect namely Sheroz Saeed secured interim bail from a local court in the case lodged by TikToker Ayesha Akram for harassing, groping and tossing her at Minar-e-Pakistan when she was out there to record a video.

The suspect who is resident of Muhammad Pura, Mast Iqbal road, moved a bail plea, submitting that he was booked in the case on mala fide intention and for ulterior motives. He said that he was booked to be harassed.

“I never committed any offence as mentioned in the FIR,” said the petitioner while pleading the court to grant him bail.

The court, after hearing his plea, allowed him interim bail in the case.

Ayesha Akram, who works at PIC as a nurse, lodged FIR with Lorry Adda police station in Lahore, saying that she was harassed, groped and tossed by over 400 men at Minar-e-Pakistan ground when she went there to record a video. She said that her clothes were torn and she also lost mobiles, some ornaments and money around Rs 15,000. Police registered FIR against the mob of 400 men under Section 354-A, 382, 147, 149 PPC, and started investigation into the case. But interestingly, the police could not arrest even a single suspect seen there in the video that stormed into social media.

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar suspended DIG, SSP Operations for poor performance in connection with Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

Punjab Government Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan confirmed the development.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister took this decision after holding meeting on law and order, and also discussed Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

During the session, the members reviewed the performance of police personnel and decided to suspend Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations.

The CM told that a letter would also be dispatched to Federal government for action.