Minar-e-Pakistan incident: DIG, SSP Operations suspended

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has suspended the senior police officers for negligence in connection with the incident of Minar-e-Pakistan.

LAHORE: August 20th, 2021

Punjab Government Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan confirmed the development.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister took this decision after holding meeting on law and order, and also discussed Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

During the session, the members reviewed the performance of police personnel and decided to suspend Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations.

The CM told that a letter would also be dispatched to Federal government for action.

Meanwhile, The participants also deliberated upon the developments regarding murder case of Asad Khokhar’s brother.

On the other hand, police have identified 22 persons in connection with the Minar-e-Pakistan assault incident with the help of video footage.

As many as 70 persons were released after investigation while the identification of more suspects was underway through National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).