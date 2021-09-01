Minar-e-Pakistan incident: TikToker identifies six suspects during parade in jail

(@fidahassanain)

The identification parade took place at Camp jail in Lahore under the supervision of a special magistrate.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2021) TikToker woman who was sexually harassed and groped at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day identified six people during identification parade at Camp jail of the provincial capital.

The Sources in the Lahore prison said that the identification parade was held under the supervision of Special Magistrate Noman Nasir. The victim personally arrived there to identify the suspects. During the parade, the woman identified six suspects who were present there and were allegedly involved in sexually harassing, groping and tossing her in the air at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The TikToker conveyed that the she was not feeling well and could not attend the proceedings due to illness due to which Identification parade was deferred till Wednesday (today).

Previously, the TikToker identified three suspects who were involved in the parade. The three suspects were the first one who harassed her on that day.

She said that she identified the persons who were the most active during the incident while two others were also identified over doubts of their involvement.