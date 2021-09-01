UrduPoint.com

Minar-e-Pakistan Incident: TikToker Identifies Six Suspects During Parade In Jail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:36 PM

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: TikToker identifies six suspects during parade in jail

The identification parade took place at Camp jail in Lahore under the supervision of a special magistrate.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2021) TikToker woman who was sexually harassed and groped at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day identified six people during identification parade at Camp jail of the provincial capital.

The Sources in the Lahore prison said that the identification parade was held under the supervision of Special Magistrate Noman Nasir. The victim personally arrived there to identify the suspects. During the parade, the woman identified six suspects who were present there and were allegedly involved in sexually harassing, groping and tossing her in the air at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The TikToker conveyed that the she was not feeling well and could not attend the proceedings due to illness due to which Identification parade was deferred till Wednesday (today).

Previously, the TikToker identified three suspects who were involved in the parade. The three suspects were the first one who harassed her on that day.

She said that she identified the persons who were the most active during the incident while two others were also identified over doubts of their involvement.

Related Topics

Lahore Jail Nasir Independence Women

Recent Stories

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

37 minutes ago
 Dedication, teamwork driving force behind developm ..

Dedication, teamwork driving force behind development of any institution: VC KMU ..

37 minutes ago
 Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyi ..

Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyina - Reports

35 minutes ago
 Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terror ..

Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terrorism Systems at Its Facilities

37 minutes ago
 Root regains No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Ra ..

Root regains No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

40 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of Universit ..

CM Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of University of Engineering Swat

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.