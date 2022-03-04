MINAR offering cancer treatment through up to minute Linear Accelerator

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Radiology (MINAR) installed a latest Linear Accelerator (LINAC) to cure various types of cancer for patients from South Punjab and other areas of the country.

Director MINAR Dr Muhammad Saeed Akhtar said in a statement on Friday that patients suffering from different types of skin cancer would be treated through Electron Beam Therapy system of the machine.

He informed that LINAC would extend the facility of curing patients of mouth, throat, breast, lungs, pancreas, bones and prostate cancers besides colorectal, endometrial, lung, cervical, skin, and ovarian cancers which are common in women.

He stated that MINAR already had a Cobalt machine adding that after treatment by it, some secondary impacts of rays have been reported adding that but LINAC will protect them from it.

The modern LINAC is not less than a blessing for the masses of the region in particular, Saeed said and added that Atomic Energy was running 19 hospitals across the country including MINAR Multan which is one the big health facilities.