Mind-blowing irregularities detected in LNG import by PML-N govt: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that mind-blowing irregularities have been detected in the import of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) from Qatar during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that audit report of 2015-16 on LNG import has negated the claims of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

She said Khaqan would be answerable for irregularities worth Rs108 billion and Rs 4.5 billion additional from the consumers.

Dr Firdous said that today, Pakistani consumers had to purchase costly natural gas and mismanagement of former puppet prime minister was behind this fact. She said that those claiming to be victimized politically were not innocent. Those plundering national wealth would have to repay every looted penny of the tax payers' money.

