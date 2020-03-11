Mindset needs to be changed to ensure delivery of basic human rights: Ijaz Alam Augustine

UrduPoint.com
Punjab Minister for Human Resource & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that the mindset needed to be changed to ensure delivery of basic human rights and it was good to talk about women's rights in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resource & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that the mindset needed to be changed to ensure delivery of basic human rights and it was good to talk about women's rights in Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a seminar in connection with the International Women Day arranged by Human Rights Department and Christian Care Foundation, to create awareness regarding harassment and violence against women, at the Punjab University.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said, "We all have to work together to protect the rights of women. The Punjab government is making effective legislation regarding minor's marriages and other rights of women in Punjab Assembly.

He mentioned the Punjab government had taken historical steps to eradicate gender discrimination, protect women's rights and for socio-economic empowerment of women.

MPA Ayesha Iqbal said, "Women's Day realized us that we all have to address the problems facing by women in every sector and tribute should be paid to women as an integral part of the society." She said that it was an open fact that representation of women was being ensured at all levels in the tenure of PTI's government while historical steps had been taken to protect the rights of women.

Human Rights Punjab Regional Director Lubna Mansoor, Gender Studies Department Chairperson Dr Ranaa Malik, representatives of welfare institutions, faculty members and in large number of students were also present in the ceremony.

