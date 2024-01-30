Open Menu

Mine Defused In Narowal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 07:19 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Civil Defence bomb disposal staff recovered an anti-personnel mine weighing 200 grams at Fiaz Shaheed check-post, tehsil Zafarwal near Chamana here today.

On a tip-off, officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the site and defused the mine, says a handout.

