Mine defused in Narowal

The Civil Defence bomb disposal staff recovered an anti-personnel mine weighing 200 grams at Fiaz Shaheed check-post, tehsil Zafarwal near Chamana here today

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Civil Defence bomb disposal staff recovered an anti-personnel mine weighing 200 grams at Fiaz Shaheed check-post, tehsil Zafarwal near Chamana here today.

On a tip-off, officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the site and defused the mine, says a handout.