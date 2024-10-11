Open Menu

Mine Martyrs Of Relatives End Protest In Duki After Assuring Them By Ministers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Mine martyrs of relatives end protest in Duki after assuring them by ministers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Collier martyrs of relatives on Friday ended their protest in Duki after assuring them by provincial ministers that measures would be taken to arrest anti-peace elements to bring them to justice and maintain durable peace.

On Special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Provincial Ministers Mir Shuaib Nosherwani, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Tuor Khan Utmakhail, Sardar Masood Loni, Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani reached Duki and met the heirs of the workers who were victims of terrorism last night and talked to the protesters and end protest after assuring them.

Officials of Home Department, Department of Labour and Manpower, Commissioner Loralai Division Saadat Hassan, Nasir Khan Dotani, DIG Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, Deputy Commissioner Duki Kaleemullah and other officers also participated in the talks.

In the talks between the provincial ministers and protesters, it was agreed to work together to prevent the incidents of terrorism and it was decided that the provincial government would pay 1.5 million rupees per person to the heirs of the martyrs, 0.5 million for seriously injured and Rs 0.2 million for minor injured.

After successful negotiations between the government ministers and the protesters, the protest was called off and the heirs left for the burial of the bodies.Earlier, condolence and Fateha were recited for the martyrs.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Nasir Loralai Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

7 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

8 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

8 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

8 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

8 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

9 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

10 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

10 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

10 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan