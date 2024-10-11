Mine martyrs of relatives end protest in Duki after assuring them by ministers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Collier martyrs of relatives on Friday ended their protest in Duki after assuring them by provincial ministers that measures would be taken to arrest anti-peace elements to bring them to justice and maintain durable peace.

On Special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Provincial Ministers Mir Shuaib Nosherwani, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Tuor Khan Utmakhail, Sardar Masood Loni, Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani reached Duki and met the heirs of the workers who were victims of terrorism last night and talked to the protesters and end protest after assuring them.

Officials of Home Department, Department of Labour and Manpower, Commissioner Loralai Division Saadat Hassan, Nasir Khan Dotani, DIG Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, Deputy Commissioner Duki Kaleemullah and other officers also participated in the talks.

In the talks between the provincial ministers and protesters, it was agreed to work together to prevent the incidents of terrorism and it was decided that the provincial government would pay 1.5 million rupees per person to the heirs of the martyrs, 0.5 million for seriously injured and Rs 0.2 million for minor injured.

After successful negotiations between the government ministers and the protesters, the protest was called off and the heirs left for the burial of the bodies.Earlier, condolence and Fateha were recited for the martyrs.