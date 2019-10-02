UrduPoint.com
Mine Owners Asked To Pay Damages For Houses Of Tarhanna Villagers Due To Blasting

Mine owners asked to pay damages for houses of Tarhanna villagers due to blasting

The Assistant Commissioner Wednesday ordered the mines owners to pay the damages for the houses and other buildings damaged due lasting in Tarhanna village

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Wednesday ordered the mines owners to pay the damages for the houses and other buildings damaged due lasting in Tarhanna village.

He said this during his visit to Tarhanna mining sight on the directives of DC Abbottabad Amir Afaq who took the notice of complaint of the people regarding blast mining and stone crushing plants in the village.

The AC also inspected the lease agreements of mine owners and resolved the long-awaited issue of the residents of Tarhanna village.

He directed the lease owner to pay the damages of the residence and avoid any illegal activity in the area.While talking to the people on the occasion AC said that the citizens should register their complaints and suggestions for the resolution of their problems and taking measures for the improvement of the environment.

Two days back DC Abbottabad supervised an online open Kutchery for the people of Abbottabad district to register their grievances about the issues in their areas and provincial departments.In the online open Kutchery residents of Mandian, Officer Colony, Tarhana, Mirpur, Narian, Supply, Bakot, Kohala, Lora Havelian, Beerot Tajwal and others registered complaints regarding various issues including government schools, KKH, hospitals, traffic issues, deforestation, cutting of hills for housing societies, blasting, stone crushing, Ayub Medical Complex, price hike, fares increase, drugs and others.

