Mine Worker Loses Life After Receiving Electric Shock In Dera Ghazi Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A laborer was killed due to electrocution while working in a local coal mine near area of Dukki in Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday.
According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident occurred as the victim was digging out coal when he received the electric shock and died on the spot, a private news channel reported.
The body was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem and handed over to heirs later.