Mine worker loses life after receiving electric shock in Dera Ghazi Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A laborer was killed due to electrocution while working in a local coal mine near area of Dukki in Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident occurred as the victim was digging out coal when he received the electric shock and died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The body was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem and handed over to heirs later.