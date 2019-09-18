UrduPoint.com
Miner Dies As Trolley Hits Him In Duki Coalmine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:51 PM

A coalminer died in an incident of coalmine in Duki area of Loralai district, Levies sources said on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A coalminer died in an incident of coalmine in Duki area of Loralai district, Levies sources said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the victim namely Muhammad Yousaf who was resident of Afghanistan was working inside the coalmine when a coalmine trolley hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

