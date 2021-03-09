Miner dies, four injured as portion of chromites mine caves in Malakand

A mine labourer died and four others injured when a portion of chromites mine suddenly fell on them at Heroshah Tehsil Darghai in Malakand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A mine labourer died and four others injured when a portion of chromites mine suddenly fell on them at Heroshah Tehsil Darghai in Malakand district.

According to Rescue 1122, the minors were busy in routine excavation work when a portion of the chromites mine suddenly fell on them.

The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and retrieved body of one miner and shifted four other injured to hospital.

The victims belonged to Shangla district.

The body was shifted to Alpuri Shangla for last rituals.