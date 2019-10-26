UrduPoint.com
Miner Dies, One Injures As Avalanche Collapses On Them In Duki

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Miner dies, one injures as avalanche collapses on them in Duki

A coalminer died and another sustained injuries when an avalanche of mud collapsed on the inside a coalmine in Duki district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A coalminer died and another sustained injuries when an avalanche of mud collapsed on the inside a coalmine in Duki district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the both victims were working in the coalmine as a mud avalanche fell down on them.

As a result, one died on the spot while another suffered wounds.

The dead body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victim treatment was initiated. The identity of victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

