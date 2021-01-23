UrduPoint.com
Mineral Based Medicine Effective For COVID-19 Patients: Dr Jan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Mineral based medicine effective for COVID-19 patients: Dr Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistani origin Russian scientist Prof. Dr. Jan Alam on Saturday claimed that mineral based medicine is effective for COVID-19 treatment in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that he has invented mineral based medicine for Coronavirus, which is based on Nanotechnology and a medicine of 5th generation.

He said that his medicine has no side effects and is completely safe for human beings, which can be used even by a child of one day.

He said that a patient of Covid-19 could be cured within 10 days by using this medicine.

He said those patients who were even on ventilator could be saved by using his medicine through nebulization.

He said that if a person gets a one mist of spray on his face and other parts of body which can save him for 3-4 hours in these crucial days of pandemic. He said that he invented this medicine some seven years ago but got registration and patent from Russian government in 2017.

He claimed that his medicine has got registration from Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). He added he has invented 20 medicines including medicine of cancer.

