Mineral Department foils nephrite smuggling bid: Dr Amjad Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals department has confiscated semi-expensive minerals "Nephrite" in its operation at Prang Ghar Tehsil of district Mohmand.

The culprits were smuggling Nephrite from district Mohmand that were later destined to foreign countries.

According to Mines and Minerals department, the confiscated minerals were worth millions of rupees. The operation was carried out by royalty inspectors Muhammad Shehzad and Sajid of Mines and Minerals Department on prior intelligence information.

After the successful operation Police has arrested driver of the dumper and lodged FIR against him. The arrested driver is also a local resident of Tehsil Prang Ghar, district Mohmand Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister Mines and Minerals Development, Dr Amjad Ali appreciated royalty inspectors for their successful operation and said that government will not tolerate any illegal excavation and smuggling of mines and minerals in the province.

He said that in last couple of months 20, officials and other personnel of the mines and mineral department were suspended due to allegation of indulging in matters of illegal excavation. He added that inquiries were also initiated against the suspended officials.

Dr Amjad Ali said that compared to last year, the department in its first quarter of the current financial year has recovered 222 million rupees additional.

He said that government will act against all those elements involved in theillegal excavation and smuggling.