Mineral Dept Rejects News Regarding Illegal Mining

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Development Department Monday rejected news published in a section of press regarding illegal mining in the province and termed it baseless, fabricated and misleading.

Spokesman for the department said news is baseless, fabricated, misleading and part of malicious campaign against minerals department that has launched a crackdown on unauthorized mining.

Clarifying actual situation, the spokesman said that minerals department has detected numerous cases of unauthorized mining and lodged FIRs against all those involved.

During the campaign field staff was manhandled and even received life threats.

The department has earned Rs. 3.25 billion in financial year 2019-20 that is 51 percent higher than previous year. Moreover, provincial government has introduced landmark legislation in mineral sector to encourage investment while people of newly merged districts have been given first right over their minerals deposits, added the spokesman.

More Stories From Pakistan

