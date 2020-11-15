Mineral deptt issues 200 mining licenses for boosting investment in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Mineral Department issued 200 new legal mining licenses for boosting investment in the sector of mining and canceled the licenses of 97 crash plants over violations of mining rules.

The Mineral Department source said on Sunday that at least 97 crash plants including 47 lease licenses of various minerals have been canceled in Zhob district and other areas after founding them in violation of mining rules.

While 146 PL licenses and 53 mining lease licenses have been issued in the province for initiating a series of measures to provide employment and increase the revenue of Balochistan, the sources said.

The sources said thousands of people will get employment opportunities from working on new licenses which could also help in enhancing the revenue of millions of rupees in terms of royalties and rent.

The provincial government was taking practical steps to attract investors of foreign and local in the mineral sector of Balochistan, the source said.