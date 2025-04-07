Mineral Forum 2025 Set To Attract Foreign Investment, Says PM’s Coordinator
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 11:55 PM
Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Monday that the All Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 is set to take place, drawing significant international attention
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Monday that the All Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 is set to take place, drawing significant international attention.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that dozens of foreign delegations, mineral experts, international businessmen, and government representatives will be participating in the landmark event.
“Two major delegations from the United States are confirmed, alongside representatives from Europe, GCC countries, China, and several others,” he noted.
Rana Ihsan highlighted Pakistan’s immense untapped mineral wealth, estimated to be worth trillions of Dollars. “This government is now launching the National Minerals Harmonization Framework, a unified policy mechanism that aligns Federal and provincial interests for effective legislation and investment facilitation,” he explained.
He said the forum is expected to generate massive international interest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, creating new avenues for foreign investment and long-term economic growth.
“This is just the beginning. The government's vision and efforts are now bearing fruit, and the momentum will only grow from here,” he added.
Commenting on the issue of water canal, the PM’s coordinator called for a consensus-based and apolitical approach.
“Such matters should not be politicized. We must resolve technical concerns through dialogue and mutual understanding, putting the national interest first,” he stressed.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to imple ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held to review polio campaign starting from April 2114 seconds ago
-
PTI must rise above personal agendas: Kayani17 seconds ago
-
Some judicial findings in May 9, bail cases not correct: CJP36 seconds ago
-
Three abduction incidents reported in Wah Cantt40 seconds ago
-
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang4 minutes ago
-
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur4 minutes ago
-
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares11 minutes ago
-
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiative: Minister Kirmani12 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National ..12 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal20 minutes ago
-
High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured20 minutes ago