Mineral Forum 2025 set to attract foreign investment, Says PM’s Coordinator

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Monday that the All Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 is set to take place, drawing significant international attention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Monday that the All Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 is set to take place, drawing significant international attention.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that dozens of foreign delegations, mineral experts, international businessmen, and government representatives will be participating in the landmark event.

“Two major delegations from the United States are confirmed, alongside representatives from Europe, GCC countries, China, and several others,” he noted.

Rana Ihsan highlighted Pakistan’s immense untapped mineral wealth, estimated to be worth trillions of Dollars. “This government is now launching the National Minerals Harmonization Framework, a unified policy mechanism that aligns Federal and provincial interests for effective legislation and investment facilitation,” he explained.

He said the forum is expected to generate massive international interest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, creating new avenues for foreign investment and long-term economic growth.

“This is just the beginning. The government's vision and efforts are now bearing fruit, and the momentum will only grow from here,” he added.

Commenting on the issue of water canal, the PM’s coordinator called for a consensus-based and apolitical approach.

“Such matters should not be politicized. We must resolve technical concerns through dialogue and mutual understanding, putting the national interest first,” he stressed.