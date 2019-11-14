Mineral Sector Governance Act to benefit tribesmen: Dr Amjad

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr Amjad Ali has clarified the news published in a section of press regarding mines and minerals.

According to an official notification issued here on Thursday, the amendment in the Mineral Sector Governance Act is aimed at giving benefits to the local tribesmen by securing their priority rights in the grant of mineral titles, who own and possess the land where the mineral resources exist.

He said that the leases would be granted to locals, on the consent of the locals.

Amjad said that there is no such provision in the Amendment Act wherein the rights of the local tribesmen have been jeopardized rather the same is protected by ensuring their priority rights.

He mentioned that in the amendment act, a proper mechanism for dispute resolution has been developed to amicably settle the dispute between the local and miners.

The amendment act would promote mining activities in the merged districts which would boost socio-economic development therein.