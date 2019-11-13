UrduPoint.com
Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Passed Amid Opposition's Uproar

The Provincial Assembly Wednesday passed 'The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2019' despite the commotion started by opposition for not consulting them in the legislation process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Provincial Assembly Wednesday passed 'The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2019' despite the commotion started by opposition for not consulting them in the legislation process.

The pandemonium started when Minister for Mines and Minerals, Dr. Amjad Ali presented the bill for consideration. The proceedings were chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad said the amendment was related to merge district and it was need of the hour for the development of backward merged districts.

Minister for Mines and Mineral Dr Amjad Ali said unnecessary delay in the legislation had affected the revenue generation and overall development of these areas.

Shafiq Afridi of PTI said that majority of the area in merged districts is under collective ownership and that is delaying the process of leasing adding the legislation is needed to address the issue The House also passed The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and tabled The KP Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The KP Panagah Bill, 2019.

Later, the session was prorogued by the speaker.

