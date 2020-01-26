Mineral water,beverages factories to get 'water meters'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) -:The work for installation of water meters at five major mineral and beverage factories situated in the city would commence from January 27.

Deputy Director/XEN Water Supply WASA Abdul Salam told APP here on Sunday that water meters would be fitted at the factories which installed water turbines and "sold" water in market.

He said that water meters were imported from Italy and were being installed through a Lahore-based contractor after tenders process.This firm would complete the meters installation process within 15 days time,he said.

The water meters were being installed at major factories functioning in five districts where WASA was serving people including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan districts,he added.

He said that initially five meters were being installed while more would be installed as recovery department would identify more mineral and beverages companies in the city after conducting survey.

It is pertinent to mention here that this initiative was being taken under the directions of Apex Court as Rs 1 for every liter lifted from the ground would be charged from companies selling mineral water and beverages.