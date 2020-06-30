Minerals dept generates Rs. 800 mln revenue

Minerals department generated Rs. 800 million revenue in Mianwali district during the current year 2019-20

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Minerals department generated Rs. 800 million revenue in Mianwali district during the current year 2019-20.

Briefing the deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chatah during a meeting on Tuesday Deputy Director Mines and Minerals Zahid Khan said that revenue of Rs. 800 million was collected in royalty, licensing fee and others terms in the mineral sector,adding that he said that an amount of Rs. 1 billion was expected from minerals department during the new fiscal year 2020-21.

He highlighted that there were 269 types of leases of minerals including limestone, rock salt, coal gypsum, iron, fire clay, ordinary sand and silica sand in the district, adding that out of 50 blocks of limestone,the department gave 33 blocks on lease in the district.

He said the field staff regularly monitored all the leases and mineral resources, adding that in case of illegal extraction of minerals, non-payment of royalty and violation SOPs of mining strict action was taken under rule 174 of Punjab MC Rules 2020.