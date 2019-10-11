UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minerals Worth Of Millions Were Recovered From Mohmand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:47 PM

Minerals worth of millions were recovered from Mohmand

Mines and minerals department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confiscated semi-expensive minerals "Nephrite" in its operation at Prang Ghar Tehsil of district Mohmand

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Mines and minerals department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confiscated semi-expensive minerals "Nephrite" in its operation at Prang Ghar Tehsil of district Mohmand.The culprits were smuggling Nephrite from district Mohmand, which were later destined to foreign countries.

According to Mines and Minerals department, the confiscated minerals were worth millions of rupees.

The operation was carried out by royalty inspectors Muhammad Shehzad and Sajid of Mines and Minerals department on prior intelligence information.After the successful operation police has arrested driver of the dumper and lodged FIR against him. Thearrested driver is also a local resident of Tehsil Prang Ghar, district Mohmand Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Driver FIR From Million

Recent Stories

Pentagon Confirms Deployment of 3,000 More Troops, ..

2 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority serves explantions t ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan, Stoltenberg Held Talks in Istanbul - Turk ..

2 minutes ago

First man to perform spacewalk, Alexei Leonov, die ..

2 minutes ago

Some elements want to take Pakistan to political i ..

8 minutes ago

JKSM to hold 'Azadi Million March' on Oct 19 to ex ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.