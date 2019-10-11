Minerals worth of millions were recovered from Mohmand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Mines and minerals department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confiscated semi-expensive minerals "Nephrite" in its operation at Prang Ghar Tehsil of district Mohmand.The culprits were smuggling Nephrite from district Mohmand, which were later destined to foreign countries.

According to Mines and Minerals department, the confiscated minerals were worth millions of rupees.

The operation was carried out by royalty inspectors Muhammad Shehzad and Sajid of Mines and Minerals department on prior intelligence information.After the successful operation police has arrested driver of the dumper and lodged FIR against him. Thearrested driver is also a local resident of Tehsil Prang Ghar, district Mohmand Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.