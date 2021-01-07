UrduPoint.com
Miners' Murder In Mach: Hazara People, Govt Reach Consensus To End Sit-in

11 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

Miners' murder in Mach: Hazara people, govt reach consensus to end sit-in

The sources say that the authorities concerned have also identified those elements who tried their best to worsen the situation and talks between the victim families and the government.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) Finally the stand-off between the Federal government and the victim families of coal miners has come to an end as both sides have reached consensus, the sources say.

The sources say that the people Hazara community, especially those protestors who were holding sit for last couple of days have decided to end their protest and sit-in.

They say that the people who have been making efforts to worsen the situation and to fail talks between the government's represenatives and the people of Hazara have aslo been identified.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minsiter Jamal Kamal repeatedly asked the victim families to bury their loved ones, saying that their demands would be met.

He said that there were citiens of Afghanistan among the dead and Afghanistan government demanded their bodies. He asked the Hazara people to cooperate with the government to fulfil the deal of Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also asked the victim families to bury their loved ones so that their souls could find peace.

He had also assured them that he would visit them soon to pray and offer condolences. The PM had also indicated that they knew who was behind the brutal murder of coal mine workers.

On Sunday, armed militants killed at least 11 coal miners in the Mach area of Balochistan after kidnapping them and taking them to a nearby area before opening fire at close range.

According to the police, the miners were on the way to work when armed militants kidnapped them and took them to the nearby mountains. Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force, said six of the miners were dead on the spot, and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.

Jatoi said an initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as being from the Shia Hazara community and the gunmen took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed.

