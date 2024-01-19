Miners trapped in coalmine in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Three coal miners were reported trapped and unconscious on Friday due to purported gas emissions in a coal mine in the Dukki area of Quetta.

According to a private news channel, a coordinated rescue operation led by the Chief Mines Inspector was underway to rescue the trapped coalminers. Rescue and District Administration officials have also reached the spot to facilitate the rescue operation.