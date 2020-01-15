UrduPoint.com
Mines And Mineral Act Extended To Tribal Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:56 PM

Mines and Mineral Act extended to tribal districts

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that the KP government has honored yet another of its pledges made with tribal people by formally extending the domain of Mines and Mineral Act to newly merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that the KP government has honored yet another of its pledges made with tribal people by formally extending the domain of Mines and Mineral Act to newly merged tribal districts.

After formally inaugurating the extension the Act, the Chief Minister said with proper legislation of this act, the tribal people have been given the first right over their resources adding "we have honored our promise made with the people of merged tribal districts".

With the transparent process of online applications for the lease, he said all the rumors with regard to corruption in this process have been proved baseless.

He said the provincial government was taking all possible measures to protect the rights of tribal people. With extension of Mines and Mineral Act to newly merged districts, he said vast opportunities of employment would be provided to the tribal people.

The Chief Minster added that the Act would help start a new journey of development and prosperity in tribal districts.

