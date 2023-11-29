Mines and Minerals dept, Rescue 1122 conduct mock exercise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has appreciated the successful mock exercise of the Department of Mines and Minerals in Khushab.

According to details, on November 28, 2023, Mines Rescue Khushab and Rescue 1122 successfully conducted a joint mock exercise at Usman Mines.

The exercise took place within the mine, which spans approximately 2200 ft from the mine mouth, lasting a total of 2 hours. Commencing at 11:15 am, both teams entered the mine and concluded the exercise by returning at approximately 1:20 pm.

The Minister expressed satisfaction on this collaborative endeavor, acknowledging the value of this joint venture. He hoped that both team with full enthusiasm will continue practice of similar exercises in the future.