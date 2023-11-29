Open Menu

Mines And Minerals Dept, Rescue 1122 Conduct Mock Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Mines and Minerals dept, Rescue 1122 conduct mock exercise

Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has appreciated the successful mock exercise of the Department of Mines and Minerals in Khushab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has appreciated the successful mock exercise of the Department of Mines and Minerals in Khushab.

According to details, on November 28, 2023, Mines Rescue Khushab and Rescue 1122 successfully conducted a joint mock exercise at Usman Mines.

The exercise took place within the mine, which spans approximately 2200 ft from the mine mouth, lasting a total of 2 hours. Commencing at 11:15 am, both teams entered the mine and concluded the exercise by returning at approximately 1:20 pm.

The Minister expressed satisfaction on this collaborative endeavor, acknowledging the value of this joint venture. He hoped that both team with full enthusiasm will continue practice of similar exercises in the future.

Related Topics

Khushab November Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

AJK PM seeks ensuring training curriculum of poli ..

AJK PM seeks ensuring training curriculum of police force harmonious to need of ..

5 minutes ago
 Illegal immigrants to be repatriated at any cost, ..

Illegal immigrants to be repatriated at any cost, says Achakzai

5 minutes ago
 BISP committed to provide financial assistance to ..

BISP committed to provide financial assistance to 10 million deserving families: ..

5 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates bolo, police helplines to pro ..

Minister inaugurates bolo, police helplines to promote social change

8 minutes ago
 Son hurt, man slain in land dispute in Pindigheb, ..

Son hurt, man slain in land dispute in Pindigheb, Attock

8 minutes ago
 FGRF team off to Turkiye to send relief goods for ..

FGRF team off to Turkiye to send relief goods for war-hit Gazans

8 minutes ago
FDI arranges seminar on Cervical Cancer eliminatio ..

FDI arranges seminar on Cervical Cancer elimination

8 minutes ago
 DC reviews monthly performance of schools in Bajau ..

DC reviews monthly performance of schools in Bajaur

8 minutes ago
 ISSI organizes seminar focusing on Pakistan, Phili ..

ISSI organizes seminar focusing on Pakistan, Philippines relations in changing g ..

8 minutes ago
 Sino-Pak Joint Diploma to further strengthen Pak-C ..

Sino-Pak Joint Diploma to further strengthen Pak-China agri relations: Speakers

8 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of persistent complai ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of persistent complaints against Polyclinic Hospita ..

8 minutes ago
 Students from friends of Police visit PSCA

Students from friends of Police visit PSCA

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan