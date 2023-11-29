Open Menu

Mines Department Official Arrested For Taking Bribe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Mines Department official arrested for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a Sub-Engineer of Mines Department on Wednesday for taking bribe in the form of commission.

According to a press release, issued by ACE Regional Office Aziz-ur-Rehman, a resident of Mari Indus of district Mianwali, submitted an application to the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Mudassar Hanif Bhatti and stated that his brother was a contractor and he had taken contract for repairing and building the boundary wall of the building of Mines and Minerals Department, Khushab, for Rs 6.5 million. However, Deputy Director, SDO and Sub Engineer of Mines Department Muhammad Shahzad took from his brother Rs 975,000 bribe in the form of commission.

He sttaed that Sub-Engineer Shahzad was demanding Rs 50,000 more for returning the security money.

Taking action on the application, the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha ordered the Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Khushab Muhammad Owais, to connect raid. The circle officer conducted a raid under the supervision of Civil Judge Nazar Abbas Baloch, and recovered Rs 50,000 marked notes from the possession of Muhammad Shahzad, and arrested him. The ACE team registered a case against the arrested accused and other accused and started investigation.

