Mines' Labor Online Registration Process Starts: Arif Ahmed Zai

Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The first of its nature, Mines' labour online registration process started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a digital system for which a website was launched here on Monday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minerals Arif Ahmed Zai along with Chief Commissionerate of Mines Fazal Raziq jointly launched the website that would also provide essential services to the labourers.

On the occasion, the CM's aide was briefed and informed that the website was voluntarily prepared by a computer operator of the Website section of the Mines department.

Arif Ahmed Zai highly appreciated the official over his dedication and voluntary services and said that it was a unique initiative under which the Mines' labours would register themselves with the department through online services.

He said the provincial government was making utmost efforts to provide all facilitates to the labours, adding that the digital system would enable the government and Mineral department to resolve the issues of labours promptly.

Meanwhile, Chief Commissionerate Fazl Raziq said that Mines' labour can get themselves registered for four different categories including active mine labour, permanent disability, Pulmonary Diseases, death during duty.

He said under the incentives the children of labours would get scholarships from Primary to Masters, scholarships for position holders children in the educational boards and scholarship for special children.

He said a comprehensive awareness campaign has been launched through print, electronic and social-media channels as a result of which so far 1180 labourers have registered themselves online.

