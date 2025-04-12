Mines, minerals amendment act to follow due process: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Sajjad Barakwal on Saturday stated that the Mines and Minerals Amendment Act would not be passed under external pressure or in haste.

Speaking at the District Press Club Karak, the minister emphasized that a comprehensive briefing would be provided to provincial legislators on Monday, and constructive suggestions from parliamentarians would be considered before finalizing the bill.

He added that the amendment, once passed, was expected to generate Rs 40 billion in revenue for the province.

Highlighting the KP government's performance over the past year, Minister Barakwal said the province had achieved significant fiscal stability. "At one point, the government struggled to pay ten days' worth of salaries. Today, we have a three-month salary surplus, thanks to sound financial policies," he said.

The minister reported a 50 percent increase in both tax and non-tax revenue, along with a 33 percent rise in the Annual Development Programme (ADP). As a result, an additional Rs 30 billion had been allocated, with immediate disbursement underway.

Speaking on public welfare initiatives, Barakwal said that millions of people received Rs 10,000 each under the Ramadan relief package. Furthermore, solar energy systems are being distributed through a transparent draw, with no political bias involved.

He also announced a high-level meeting next week to review the Salt and Gypsum City project.

Referring to other major projects in the pipeline, he mentioned establishment of a medical college, upgradation of local hospitals, and the construction of irrigation canals from Kurram Tangi Dam and the Sindh River, adding that all aimed at bringing an agricultural transformation to the region.

Barakwal also addressed the issue of oil and gas royalties, stating that the Kohat Division was owed Rs 22 billion by the provincial government. "We have decided to release the current year’s royalty fund by June 30. If markups were applied to pending payments from previous years, the total dues rise to Rs 96 billion," he added.