Mines, Minerals Bill Key To Pakistan’s Progress, Should Not Be Politicized: Ameer Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Mines, Minerals Bill key to Pakistan’s progress, should not be politicized: Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister Ameer Muqam on Monday emphasized that the Mines and Minerals Bill is crucial for Pakistan’s development and must not fall prey to political maneuvering.

He made these remarks while addressing a Youth Convention held here.

Highlighting the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ameer Muqam stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would see significant progress under their guidance.

“Whenever Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif called upon the people of KP, they responded wholeheartedly,” he said, reaffirming his continued support for the people of the province, both in the past and in the future.

He added that Nawaz Sharif had directed the party to involve the youth in national development, reflecting the party’s commitment to empowering the younger generation.

In this regard, Rana Mashhood had been given the responsibility to lead youth skill development initiatives.

“The passion of KP’s youth surpasses that of any other region in Pakistan,” Muqam declared, urging the message of unity and empowerment to be spread far and wide.

The federal minister also announced the establishment of a Prime Minister Youth Program office in Hayatabad, as part of broader efforts to decentralize the initiative.

He mentioned that divisional and district coordinators have taken oath and that the program would be expanded to every union council.

Praising the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, “His achievements in just one year are nothing short of a miracle. He worked tirelessly to bring down inflation and stabilize the economy.”

Ameer Muqam reiterated that the Mines and Minerals Bill represented a pathway to national prosperity and warned against allowing it to be derailed by political interests.

