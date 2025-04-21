Mines, Minerals Bill Key To Pakistan’s Progress, Should Not Be Politicized: Ameer Muqam
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister Ameer Muqam on Monday emphasized that the Mines and Minerals Bill is crucial for Pakistan’s development and must not fall prey to political maneuvering.
He made these remarks while addressing a Youth Convention held here.
Highlighting the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ameer Muqam stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would see significant progress under their guidance.
“Whenever Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif called upon the people of KP, they responded wholeheartedly,” he said, reaffirming his continued support for the people of the province, both in the past and in the future.
He added that Nawaz Sharif had directed the party to involve the youth in national development, reflecting the party’s commitment to empowering the younger generation.
In this regard, Rana Mashhood had been given the responsibility to lead youth skill development initiatives.
“The passion of KP’s youth surpasses that of any other region in Pakistan,” Muqam declared, urging the message of unity and empowerment to be spread far and wide.
The federal minister also announced the establishment of a Prime Minister Youth Program office in Hayatabad, as part of broader efforts to decentralize the initiative.
He mentioned that divisional and district coordinators have taken oath and that the program would be expanded to every union council.
Praising the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, “His achievements in just one year are nothing short of a miracle. He worked tirelessly to bring down inflation and stabilize the economy.”
Ameer Muqam reiterated that the Mines and Minerals Bill represented a pathway to national prosperity and warned against allowing it to be derailed by political interests.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 expresses serious concern over 164 fire incidents in wheat crop fields4 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive starts across KP4 minutes ago
-
FESCO spends Rs349.9mn to complete development projects4 minutes ago
-
Livestock farmers urged to maintain scientific records, ensure hygiene4 minutes ago
-
Mines, Minerals Bill key to Pakistan’s progress, should not be politicized: Ameer Muqam4 minutes ago
-
Anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed in Sargodha4 minutes ago
-
University of Peshawar faces severe financial crisis: staff, pensioners left in limbo4 minutes ago
-
Modern education only way to national progress: Tareen14 minutes ago
-
Heat stroke camp set up14 minutes ago
-
Uninterrupted flow of traffic will be ensured: DPO14 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on death anniversary14 minutes ago
-
FDA crackdown on illegal commercialization, encroachments underway24 minutes ago