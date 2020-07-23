Mines & Minerals University to be established in Nok Kundi area Balochistan: National Assembly told

The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that a Mines and Minerals University would be established in Nok Kundi area of Balochistan province aimed at providing quality education to youth matching the contemporary world needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that a Mines and Minerals University would be established in Nok Kundi area of Balochistan province aimed at providing quality education to youth matching the contemporary world needs.

According, a feasibility report was being prepared in consultation with education experts, Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram said during the question hour.

She said currently around 13 universities were operating in different parts of Balochistan under a co-education system, adding setting up their campuses at district-level across the province was not possible due to certain reasons.

Answering a question, she said it was a fact that there was only one Women University "Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University" that had been established in 2004 in Quetta city.

The parliamentary secretary said the university offered programs at undergraduate, post graduate and doctoral level. "all female students of the province and residing in far-flung areas have equal opportunity to enroll in public sector universities established in different locations of Balochistan." In year 2017, she said, Higher Education Commission (HEC) had established three female campuses of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University at districts Pishin, Khuzdar and Naushki.

In order to make necessary arrangements to establish more Women universities campuses at each division level, Wajiha Akram said the HEC had approved a plan to conduct the feasibility study of overall Balochistan province for identification of potential districts/divisions for the purpose.

To another question, she said the HEC had advertised Scholarships for Postgraduate and Undergraduate Programmes for the students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA on July 21, 2019 and August 18, 2019 respectively.

The project was approved in 2015 with an execution period of eight years, which catered for the educational needs of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA areas adversely hit by terrorism, aimed at enhancing education level and encourage youth to contribute in nation building process.

Keeping in view the prevailing disparity in the country's education system, she said National Curriculum Council of the Ministry had initiated a coordination process to develop Single National Curriculum with active participation of all federating units and other relevant stakeholders.