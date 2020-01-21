UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mines Recovered, Defused At Khar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Mines recovered, defused at Khar

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and local police Tuesday foiled a bid of terrorism by recovering 26 Anti-Personnel Mines from Government of Technology Khar, district Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and local police Tuesday foiled a bid of terrorism by recovering 26 Anti-Personnel Mines from Government of Technology Khar, district Bajaur.

District Police Officer, Pir Sahab Ali Shah told media that mines were planted by miscreants in the college.

He said that police and BDS team recovered mines in joint operation and later defused them successfully. Police has started investigations of the incident.

Related Topics

Police Technology Media From Government

Recent Stories

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches commemorative stamp for Sha ..

25 minutes ago

RAK Ruler instructs to compensate people affected ..

25 minutes ago

Masood Khan lauds Malaysia’s principled stand on ..

35 minutes ago

Flour demand-supply position under control in Mala ..

24 seconds ago

Committee expresses concern over delay in promotio ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.