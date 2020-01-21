Mines recovered, defused at Khar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and local police Tuesday foiled a bid of terrorism by recovering 26 Anti-Personnel Mines from Government of Technology Khar, district Bajaur.

District Police Officer, Pir Sahab Ali Shah told media that mines were planted by miscreants in the college.

He said that police and BDS team recovered mines in joint operation and later defused them successfully. Police has started investigations of the incident.