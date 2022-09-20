UrduPoint.com

Mines Secretary Reviews Progress On ADP 2022-23

Mines and Minerals Department (MMD) Punjab Secretary Asadullah Faiz on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the progress on the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2022-23

Deputy Secretary Atika Ammar Bukhari along with Focal Persons for Directorate General Mines and Minerals Office Rizwan Saqib and Chief Inspectorate of Mines Mustafa Raza and others were present, says MMD spokesperson.

On the occasion, MMD Secretary Asadullah Faiz said that projects related to public welfare and prosperity of miners would soon be completed, adding that it was responsibility of the department to provide state-of-the-art education and health facilities in Mines Labor Welfare Schools and Hospitals.

He said that schemes related to research and development in mineral sector must be completed speedily.

He further said that schemes had also been prepared to showcase the minerals found in Pakistan.

At the end of meeting, the Secretary instructed the heads of all institutions and officers concernedto increase the utilization of funds by 30 percent till October end and complete the ongoingschemes on time.

