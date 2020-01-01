Mines Sector adds Rs 1.5 billion in national exchequer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Mines and Mineral Department's official said measures were being taken to improve mineral lease in respect areas of province while Rs 1.5 billion was added in national exchequer after collecting in view of revenue during six months.

The Department of Mines and Minerals sources on Wednesday said that action was being taken against non-working mines leases for interest of Mines and Mineral Development.

The sources said steps were being taken to provide facilities mines workers in mines related areas.