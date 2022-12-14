UrduPoint.com

Mines Workers To Be Registered With EOBI: Sajid Turi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development (OPHD) Sajid Hussain Turi on Wednesday said that all workers employed in mines and other private factories would be registered with Employees Old-Age Benefits (EOBI), the registration of each mine and industry is subject to their registration with it.

He said that Ministry for OPHD is obliged to provide facilities and privileges to workers in accordance with ILO and international laws, said a press release.

Overseas Pakistanis are the country's greatest asset and the government would facilitate them in every respect, he added.

He directed the concerned departments to work out further incentives to improve the performance of the Overseas Employment Corporation in Balochistan.

" Overseas migration is a multidimensional phenomenon that requires effective cooperation among different ministries and sectors.

To improve the recruitment process for overseas employment in Balochistan, the skill levels of the overall labor force, particularly of intending emigrants, will be further developed and enhanced." The minister has said that fifteen public schools and five hospitals for workers shall be inaugurated soon in Balochistan province.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) offices and schools would soon be opened in various cities of Balochistan including Gwadar.

The Ministry was making all efforts to provide maximum educational facilities and a friendly environment for children.

He said, "Facilitation centers have already been opened in NADRA and police stations for overseas Pakistanis, adding,the pension of senior citizens is going to increase soon."

Pakistan Balochistan Police Gwadar Ilo All Government Industry Employment

