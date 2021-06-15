Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme to help addressing water related issues: Commissioner

A high-level meeting regarding Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme was held on Tuesday at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif Swat to address long lasting water related issues of Mingora City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A high-level meeting regarding Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme was held on Tuesday at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif Swat to address long lasting water related issues of Mingora City.

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul islam. Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, MPA Azizullah Gran, MPA Sardar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, AC Babuzai Shozaib Abbas, AC Charbagh Iqrar Ahmed Wazir, AC Khawazakhela Shakeel Ahmed, officers of Local Government departments and other officials attended.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress and designing of the project by the Local Government Department.

Presiding over the meeting, the commissioner said the urban population of Mingora has been suffering from water supply problems for a long time.

The commissioner said the designing phase of the project has been completed by experienced designers and experts. He said that consultations were also underway with the local communities involved in the project so that their views could be taken forward by consensus.