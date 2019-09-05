UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mingora Police Arrests Four Drug Paddlers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:46 PM

Mingora police arrests four drug paddlers

Launching a crackdown against narcotics sellers, police on Thursday arrested four notorious drug paddlers in separate raids and recovered hashish and heroine from their procession

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Launching a crackdown against narcotics sellers, police on Thursday arrested four notorious drug paddlers in separate raids and recovered hashish and heroine from their procession.

Notorious drug traffickers Afzal Khan and Noor Bahadur were arrested from Mohallah Khwajabad, Arshad Iqbal was arrested from Mohallah Pathany Khan and Habibullah arrested from Mohallah Kon.

Police has also recovered 1.8kilogram hashish and 288gram heroin from their possessions.

Police has registered the cases against arrested drug paddlers and investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Afzal Khan From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia's Najran Airport Closes After Houthi ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Military Helicopter Mi-8 Crashes in Saratov ..

9 minutes ago

US official says Washington in talks with Yemeni r ..

2 minutes ago

Khanewal set to organise Defence, Kashmir Solidari ..

2 minutes ago

3-member dacoit gang busted, Cash and weapons reco ..

2 minutes ago

S.Africa shuts embassy in Nigeria after xenophobic ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.