Mingora police arrests four drug paddlers

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Launching a crackdown against narcotics sellers, police on Thursday arrested four notorious drug paddlers in separate raids and recovered hashish and heroine from their procession.

Notorious drug traffickers Afzal Khan and Noor Bahadur were arrested from Mohallah Khwajabad, Arshad Iqbal was arrested from Mohallah Pathany Khan and Habibullah arrested from Mohallah Kon.

Police has also recovered 1.8kilogram hashish and 288gram heroin from their possessions.

Police has registered the cases against arrested drug paddlers and investigations are underway.