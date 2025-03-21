Minhaj Distributes Ration Among 500 Families In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Minhaj Welfare Foundation (MWF) has distributed ration among 500 poor families in Faisalabad.
Addressing the ration distribution ceremony at a local hotel at Samundri Road, Country Director Minhaj-ul-Quran International South Africa Rana Asif Jamil said that Minhaj Welfare Foundation is dedicated to support underprivileged communities in all aspects of life both in Pakistan and across the globe.
He said that the foundation ensured an effective scrutiny and monitoring system to maintain transparency in the ration distribution. He attributed success of the initiative to sincerity and teamwork and said that Minhaj Welfare Foundation has been distributing ration to the needy at Minhaj-ul-Quran Islamic Center in Mohalla Alipur (T-11) since 2014.
During the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, daily Iftaar meals are also provided to the deserving people, he added.
He further said that Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran also established more than 650 educational institutes to provide quality education to the young generation in addition to familiarize them with religion Islamic and its basic teachings and principles.
Central Naib Nazim Minhaj-ul-Quran’s Rafiq Najam and Khalid Sandhu also spoke on the occasion and said that Minhaj Welfare Foundation is striving hard to eradicate illiteracy, poverty and unemployment.
In this connection, various programs were introduced at Minjah-ul-Quran institutions under the leadership of Minhaj-ul-Quran International’s founder and patron-in-chief Prof Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri, they added.
Social Media Head Zafar Iqbal Virak, Prof Sohail Hussain, Baba Ahmad Deen Sultani, Dr. Shehzad Amir, Rana Hamza Jamil and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Green Balochistan reality by promoting tree plantation: Meena8 minutes ago
-
Security plan for Youm-e-Ali chalked out8 minutes ago
-
Minhaj distributes ration among 500 families in Faisalabad8 minutes ago
-
4 shops sealed for illegal gas decanting8 minutes ago
-
Health CEO launches tree plantation drive18 minutes ago
-
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts25 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Makkah28 minutes ago
-
Notification for reconstitution of district judiciary's tribunal nullified28 minutes ago
-
Japan awards MEXT Research Scholarships to 11 Pakistani students28 minutes ago
-
Agri minister chairs meeting on 'On-Farm Water Management'38 minutes ago
-
IHC orders live broadcast of blasphemy case hearing38 minutes ago
-
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore43 minutes ago