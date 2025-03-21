Minhaj distributes ration among 500 families in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Minhaj Welfare Foundation (MWF) has distributed ration among 500 poor families in Faisalabad.

Addressing the ration distribution ceremony at a local hotel at Samundri Road, Country Director Minhaj-ul-Quran International South Africa Rana Asif Jamil said that Minhaj Welfare Foundation is dedicated to support underprivileged communities in all aspects of life both in Pakistan and across the globe.

He said that the foundation ensured an effective scrutiny and monitoring system to maintain transparency in the ration distribution. He attributed success of the initiative to sincerity and teamwork and said that Minhaj Welfare Foundation has been distributing ration to the needy at Minhaj-ul-Quran Islamic Center in Mohalla Alipur (T-11) since 2014.

During the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, daily Iftaar meals are also provided to the deserving people, he added.

He further said that Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran also established more than 650 educational institutes to provide quality education to the young generation in addition to familiarize them with religion Islamic and its basic teachings and principles.

Central Naib Nazim Minhaj-ul-Quran’s Rafiq Najam and Khalid Sandhu also spoke on the occasion and said that Minhaj Welfare Foundation is striving hard to eradicate illiteracy, poverty and unemployment.

In this connection, various programs were introduced at Minjah-ul-Quran institutions under the leadership of Minhaj-ul-Quran International’s founder and patron-in-chief Prof Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri, they added.

Social Media Head Zafar Iqbal Virak, Prof Sohail Hussain, Baba Ahmad Deen Sultani, Dr. Shehzad Amir, Rana Hamza Jamil and others were also present on the occasion.